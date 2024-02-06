All sections
February 20, 2018
Business Notebook: 180 Healthcare offers concierge health care for a monthly fee by partnering with medical personnel and other providers
Health and wellness management company 180 Healthcare at 24 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau may be a new business, but by partnering with established medical personnel and other providers, they can deliver care and services to people, said J.D. Webster, vice president of sales and marketing for the company...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Eric Goines poses for a photo at his desk Wednesday at 180 Healthcare in Cape Girardeau.
Eric Goines poses for a photo at his desk Wednesday at 180 Healthcare in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Health and wellness management company 180 Healthcare at 24 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau may be a new business, but by partnering with established medical personnel and other providers, they can deliver care and services to people, said J.D. Webster, vice president of sales and marketing for the company.

"We believe people can do a complete turnaround with their health," Webster said -- hence the "180" in 180 Healthcare.

An exam room at 180 Healthcare is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
An exam room at 180 Healthcare is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

180 Healthcare offers concierge health care to individuals and companies for a monthly fee, but since they're a management company and do not themselves offer medical services, Webster said, they have some flexibility in the types of services they can offer.

They've partnered with doctors in multiple locations for patient convenience, Webster said, and those visits are unlimited with no copay and no deductible.

Dietitian, physical therapists, dentists, sleep studies, even insurance companies for individual plans to cover what isn't under the 180 Healthcare umbrella, all are on the menu, Webster said.

J.D. Webster poses for a photo in the lobby of 180 Healthcare on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
J.D. Webster poses for a photo in the lobby of 180 Healthcare on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

180 Healthcare's CPR, first aid and automated-external-defibrillator training and certification is of interest to many employers, Webster added.

"It's included in the monthly fee," Webster said of the training.

An 18,000-square-foot gym is planned for the space next door to the existing clinic, Webster said, but for now, around-the-clock access to Snap Fitness is included in the monthly fee.

Medical supplies sit on an exam room countertop Wednesday at 180 Healthcare in Cape Girardeau.
Medical supplies sit on an exam room countertop Wednesday at 180 Healthcare in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

"What we are able to do comes down to having great partners," Webster said.

Webster said he believes this is the direction medical care needs to move in order to best serve patients. Preventive care and unlimited access to doctors allows patients to address issues before they become problems, he said, and with access to a gym and proper dietary advice, clients will have an advantage in the battle against rising health-care costs.

"It's a nice plan, I believe," owner Eric Goines said.

Colored flags hang outside of an exam room at 180 Healthcare on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
Colored flags hang outside of an exam room at 180 Healthcare on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

When he bought Cape Family Clinic in 2011, he said, he knew there had to be a better way.

With this model, Goines said, he thinks people will be better able to manage their health.

Eric Goines works at his desk Wednesday at 180 Healthcare in Cape Girardeau.
Eric Goines works at his desk Wednesday at 180 Healthcare in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

180 Healthcare will hold a ribbon cutting from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Bank of Missouri merges with Martinsburg

The Bank of Missouri, headquartered in Perryville, Missouri, has completed a merger with Martinsburg Bank and Trust, according to a company news release. Both banks are operating under the name of The Bank of Missouri, which is owned by Reliable Community Bancshares Inc.

With the completion of this transaction, The Bank of Missouri now operates 32 banking locations in 22 Missouri cities across the state, and Reliable Community Bancshares Inc. has grown its asset size to $1.7 billion.

Robert Darr, community bank president for The Bank of Missouri's central region, said in the release: "This merger provides a bright future for our valued employees and customers. Customers will still experience the same great service. Plus, they can take advantage of expanded locations statewide and still be greeted and served by the same friendly people they know and trust."

Business licenses

Marie Manley and LaHoma Newson have applied for a license to operate Glowing Hearts In-Home/CDS LLC, an in-home patient care service, at 2711 Thomas Drive, Suite 106, in Cape Girardeau. Open date was listed as March 1.

Sonjay Fonn has applied for a license to operate Olde Towne Cape Brewing Co. LLC d/b/a River View Room, a banquet and event center, at 132 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Open date was listed as April 1.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Business
