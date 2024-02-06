Health and wellness management company 180 Healthcare at 24 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau may be a new business, but by partnering with established medical personnel and other providers, they can deliver care and services to people, said J.D. Webster, vice president of sales and marketing for the company.

"We believe people can do a complete turnaround with their health," Webster said -- hence the "180" in 180 Healthcare.

An exam room at 180 Healthcare is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

180 Healthcare offers concierge health care to individuals and companies for a monthly fee, but since they're a management company and do not themselves offer medical services, Webster said, they have some flexibility in the types of services they can offer.

They've partnered with doctors in multiple locations for patient convenience, Webster said, and those visits are unlimited with no copay and no deductible.

Dietitian, physical therapists, dentists, sleep studies, even insurance companies for individual plans to cover what isn't under the 180 Healthcare umbrella, all are on the menu, Webster said.

J.D. Webster poses for a photo in the lobby of 180 Healthcare on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

180 Healthcare's CPR, first aid and automated-external-defibrillator training and certification is of interest to many employers, Webster added.

"It's included in the monthly fee," Webster said of the training.

An 18,000-square-foot gym is planned for the space next door to the existing clinic, Webster said, but for now, around-the-clock access to Snap Fitness is included in the monthly fee.

Medical supplies sit on an exam room countertop Wednesday at 180 Healthcare in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"What we are able to do comes down to having great partners," Webster said.

Webster said he believes this is the direction medical care needs to move in order to best serve patients. Preventive care and unlimited access to doctors allows patients to address issues before they become problems, he said, and with access to a gym and proper dietary advice, clients will have an advantage in the battle against rising health-care costs.

"It's a nice plan, I believe," owner Eric Goines said.