All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 20, 2025

Business licenses show diverse array of stores coming to Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau is set to welcome a diverse range of new businesses, including a locksmith, sandwich shop, hotel, bookstore and more as several entrepreneurs plan openings in the coming months.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A number of business owners have submitted applications to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. These range from restaurants to a hotel to a bookstore, and many owners plan to open their establishments in the coming months.

Joshua and Sarah Holmes of Sikeston plan to open Security Locksmith Shop at 340 N. Kingshighway. This locksmithing service will sell, repair and install locks, keys and doors. They operate a service under the same name in Sikeston.

Cape Girardeau resident Brook Venable is opening Relish of Cape Girardeau, a sandwich shop, at 130 N. Main St. with a tentative mid-February opening date.

MidAmerica Hotels Corp. is close to completing the 90-room Tru by Hilton Hotel with a projected Feb. 19 opening date. It is located at 2520 Veterans Memorial Drive. The company also owns the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Hampton Inn Cape Girardeau locations as well as two Burger King restaurants in the city.

Amy Woodall of Marquand will open The Next Chapter Bookstore at 1707 N. Kingshighway, Suite 104. It will sell Christian books and gifts.

Cape Girardean Rina Patel-Jerls is opening Grass Roots Dispensary, selling marijuana out of 85 S. Plaza Way. She also owns Alpha Chiropractic in the city.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Darin Stageberg of Cape Girardeau will offer online driving lessons via his new Drive 4 Success business, providing online driver’s education classes and one-on-one driver’s training.

Cristobal Maquez of Scott City is bringing a Las Brisas Mexican restaurant to 407 Cape West Crossings. He owns two other restaurants of the same name in Scott City and Fruitland.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessJan. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week...
BusinessJan. 16
Wall Street's momentum slows
BusinessJan. 13
Gym memberships surge at start of new year
BusinessJan. 13
Bon Bon’s relocating to new Kingshighway storefront

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
University of Missouri Crop Conference adds cotton, peanut panels
BusinessJan. 13
University of Missouri Crop Conference adds cotton, peanut panels
Menards aids Red Star Food Pantry with donation drive
BusinessJan. 13
Menards aids Red Star Food Pantry with donation drive
Adam Reinagel joins Saint Francis medical partner
BusinessJan. 13
Adam Reinagel joins Saint Francis medical partner
Higher gasoline prices impact several states
BusinessJan. 13
Higher gasoline prices impact several states
Surging job market could prove costly for households, businesses as odds of quick rate cuts fade
BusinessJan. 10
Surging job market could prove costly for households, businesses as odds of quick rate cuts fade
Global indexes are mixed as the US stock market remains closed
BusinessJan. 9
Global indexes are mixed as the US stock market remains closed
Wall Street slide continues
BusinessJan. 8
Wall Street slide continues
Battle over Missouri's minimum wage didn't end with November vote
BusinessJan. 7
Battle over Missouri's minimum wage didn't end with November vote
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy