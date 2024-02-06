A number of business owners have submitted applications to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. These range from restaurants to a hotel to a bookstore, and many owners plan to open their establishments in the coming months.

Joshua and Sarah Holmes of Sikeston plan to open Security Locksmith Shop at 340 N. Kingshighway. This locksmithing service will sell, repair and install locks, keys and doors. They operate a service under the same name in Sikeston.

Cape Girardeau resident Brook Venable is opening Relish of Cape Girardeau, a sandwich shop, at 130 N. Main St. with a tentative mid-February opening date.

MidAmerica Hotels Corp. is close to completing the 90-room Tru by Hilton Hotel with a projected Feb. 19 opening date. It is located at 2520 Veterans Memorial Drive. The company also owns the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Hampton Inn Cape Girardeau locations as well as two Burger King restaurants in the city.

Amy Woodall of Marquand will open The Next Chapter Bookstore at 1707 N. Kingshighway, Suite 104. It will sell Christian books and gifts.

Cape Girardean Rina Patel-Jerls is opening Grass Roots Dispensary, selling marijuana out of 85 S. Plaza Way. She also owns Alpha Chiropractic in the city.