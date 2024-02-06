Business license filed for tea and coffee shop on Broadway

The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office received one business license application last week. Kha Tran of Cape Girardeau applied for a business license to open MANA Tea, a tea and coffee shop planned for 411 Broadway, a location formerly occupied by Chocolate Works.
The projected opening date for the business is Oct. 20.
