Business July 19, 2021

Business license applications received for salon, barbershop, dispensary and McDonald's

The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office received four business license applications last week. The applications were submitted by: n Nicole Van Rensburg of Boca Raton, Florida, on behalf of Bloom Medicinals of Missouri-Dispensary 1, 1802 Broadway. According to the application, the medical marijuana dispensary will open in mid-September...