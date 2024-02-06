Keri and Bart Vandeven of Jackson filed a business license application last week with the City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office to open a Scooter's Coffee drive-through at 1705 N. Kingshighway next to a new McDonald's restaurant, which is also under construction at the intersection of Kingshighway and North Mount Auburn Road. Construction of the Scooter's building is expected to begin soon and the business is projected to open by late June, according to Bart Vandeven...