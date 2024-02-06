All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 16, 2021

Business license applications filed for nutrition supplement business, food truck, storage facility

The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office recently received the following business license applications from: n 4S Holdings LLC of Cape Girardeau to operate Safe Spot Self Storage, which opened recently at 190 N. Broadview St. n Chris Owens of Cape Girardeau, who plans to operate a mobile food truck in the Cape Girardeau area to be known as L.O.L.'s Kitchen by the middle of September...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office recently received the following business license applications from:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • 4S Holdings LLC of Cape Girardeau to operate Safe Spot Self Storage, which opened recently at 190 N. Broadview St.
  • Chris Owens of Cape Girardeau, who plans to operate a mobile food truck in the Cape Girardeau area to be known as L.O.L.'s Kitchen by the middle of September.
  • Christina Marie Ashby of Chaffee, Missouri, who is opening Leap of Faith Nutrition at 229 S. Plaza Way, a nutritional supplement business that, according to the license application, is opening this week.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy