Business October 25, 2021

Business license applications

Business license applications were submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau. n Nick Burch to open Southern Illinois Pizza, doing business as Domino's at 1028 N. Sprigg St. and 1420 N. Kingshighway. Previous owner was Lynn Enterprises. n Cory J. Huskey for Cory's Ace Hardware, 1719 N. Kingshighway. Previous owner was Elias Ace Hardware...