The City of Cape Girardeau received three business license applications last week from: n Linda Marie Pollard of Cape Girardeau who plans to open Queens Beauty Supply, 106 Broadview St., Suite 102, around the end of July. n Ankur Rungta of Ann Arbor, Michigan, representing QPS Missouri Holdings LLC, doing business as High Profile Cannabis Shop, which is planned for 772 S. Kingshighway, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau...