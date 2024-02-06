Elizabeth Gibbs of Jackson applied for a business license Friday to open Better Days Studio LLC, a thrift, gift and craft shop in the Indie House, 605 Broadway. The business is scheduled to open later this week and will be owned by Gibbs and Molly Nagel, also of Jackson.

