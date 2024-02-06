The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office received one business license application last week.
Elizabeth Gibbs of Jackson applied for a business license Friday to open Better Days Studio LLC, a thrift, gift and craft shop in the Indie House, 605 Broadway. The business is scheduled to open later this week and will be owned by Gibbs and Molly Nagel, also of Jackson.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.