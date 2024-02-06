Business license application filed for rebranded coffee shop

The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office has received a business license application from Robert Lee Schooley II of Jackson on behalf of BSS Investments LLC, doing business as The Ground-A-Bout. Schooley has acquired Barista's Coffee Bar on the first floor of the Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway, and will operate it as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette beginning June 1.
