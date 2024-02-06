Business license application filed for bar's new ownership

Erik Harper of Jackson filed a business license application last week with the City of Cape Girardeau on behalf of Midpaw LLC, doing business as Shakers, 284 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, in connection with an ownership change of the business, which was formerly owned by David Creech of Cape Girardeau.
