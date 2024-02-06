Business leaders laud governor's directive

Gov. Mike Parson's decision last week to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits next month rather than allowing them to expire in September is being praised by state and local business representatives as a major step toward filling thousands of job vacancies throughout the state.

On Tuesday, the governor announced Missouri would follow the lead of several other states and end federal unemployment benefits related to COVID-19, which he said were keeping people from applying for employment.

"Federal benefits provided necessary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19," Parson said in announcing the benefit suspension that will go into effect June 12. "They were intended to be temporary. Continuing these programs only worsens the workforce issues we're currently facing."

He said there are more than 221,000 "known job openings" in Missouri.

"We know the jobs are out there," he said. "Today's actions ensure that we can fill existing jobs as well as thousands of new jobs coming to our state as companies continue to invest and expand in Missouri.

"Help wanted" signs such as this one seen Friday in front of Elite Car Wash on Route K west of Cape Girardeau may become less common if changes in Missouri's pandemic-related unemployment benefits announced by Gov. Mike Parson last week motivate more Missourians to fill job vacancies. Jay Wolz

Qualified unemployed workers in Missouri currently receive a $300-per-week benefit in addition to state-funded unemployment payments. For some workers, the amount of unemployment benefits they are receiving exceeds the amount they could earn in certain jobs, which, according to the governor and many business leaders, has discouraged them from seeking employment.