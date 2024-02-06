Business growth group will add dollars to budget, seats to board

Citing the potential of more business recruitment, retention and expansion, the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet announced plans last week to expand its leadership and boost its budget.

Magnet board president Charlie Herbst said a larger budget, made possible by anticipated private partnerships, will allow for additional investments in marketing and technology.

"We believe these actions are important to maintain our status as the regional hub of Southeast Missouri," he said. "With a larger budget and stronger private participation on the board of directors, we can increase our efforts to secure new jobs, investment, and keep wages moving in the right direction."

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner, who also serves as Magnet director, said the idea of expanding the industrial recruitment organization's budget and board came up recently when it was offered additional private funding.

Since it was founded nearly 30 years ago, Magnet's budget has been primarily supported by allocations from the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, along with Cape Girardeau County government and the Cape Girardeau chamber. Representatives of those entities currently comprise Magnet's seven-member board.

"We've been doing funding that way since 1992, but lately there's been some interest from some private business people who have said they want to help bolster (the budget)," Mehner said. "And from a Magnet board standpoint and an operations standpoint, when somebody says, 'We'd love to help bolster this,' the answer is, 'Yeah, lets talk about it.'"

He said the Magnet board is open to two things — receiving private investment from people under three-year commitments and expanding the board by a certain number of spots, depending on the size of the commitments raised by private industries.