BusinessDecember 14, 2020

Business growth group will add dollars to budget, seats to board

Citing the potential of more business recruitment, retention and expansion, the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet announced plans last week to expand its leadership and boost its budget. Magnet board president Charlie Herbst said a larger budget, made possible by anticipated private partnerships, will allow for additional investments in marketing and technology...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Citing the potential of more business recruitment, retention and expansion, the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet announced plans last week to expand its leadership and boost its budget.

Magnet board president Charlie Herbst said a larger budget, made possible by anticipated private partnerships, will allow for additional investments in marketing and technology.

"We believe these actions are important to maintain our status as the regional hub of Southeast Missouri," he said. "With a larger budget and stronger private participation on the board of directors, we can increase our efforts to secure new jobs, investment, and keep wages moving in the right direction."

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner, who also serves as Magnet director, said the idea of expanding the industrial recruitment organization's budget and board came up recently when it was offered additional private funding.

Since it was founded nearly 30 years ago, Magnet's budget has been primarily supported by allocations from the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, along with Cape Girardeau County government and the Cape Girardeau chamber. Representatives of those entities currently comprise Magnet's seven-member board.

"We've been doing funding that way since 1992, but lately there's been some interest from some private business people who have said they want to help bolster (the budget)," Mehner said. "And from a Magnet board standpoint and an operations standpoint, when somebody says, 'We'd love to help bolster this,' the answer is, 'Yeah, lets talk about it.'"

He said the Magnet board is open to two things — receiving private investment from people under three-year commitments and expanding the board by a certain number of spots, depending on the size of the commitments raised by private industries.

"The process hasn't been completely ironed out yet," Mehner explained. "The (Magnet) bylaws were modified at the November board meeting to allow additional private investment and additional board seats."

At this point, he said it isn't clear how many seats will be added to the board or how much additional funding will be added to Magnet's annual budget, which typically ranges between $190,000 and $215,000. This year, Magnet has a budget of $214,880, including some grant funding.

Asked how much Magnet's funding might grow or how many members could be added to the board, Mehner said, "We don't know the amounts yet, we don't know additional people yet. We're at the beginning of this. I think the intent is to have some discussions in December and January with the people that want to get involved."

With a larger budget, Mehner said Magnet will be able to strengthen its marketing and recruitment efforts and invest in operational technologies.

"There are a lot of things that could be done if the budget was a little bit bigger," he said. "For instance, there are software platforms that help identify business prospects, plus you always have site selector visits, trade shows and lots of different things you can do that you can't do with a very limited marketing budget."

More information about Magnet is available online at www.capeareamagnet.com.

For more business news, check out B Magazine and the B Magazine email newsletter. Visit www.semissourian.com/newsletters to learn more.

Business
