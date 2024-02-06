All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessDecember 4, 2017
Business conditions index slips but still shows good signs
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states dropped over the past month but still suggests regional economic conditions are improving, a survey report said Friday. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index slipped to 57.2 in November from 58.8 in October, the report said. The September figure was 58.2...
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states dropped over the past month but still suggests regional economic conditions are improving, a survey report said Friday.

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index slipped to 57.2 in November from 58.8 in October, the report said. The September figure was 58.2.

"Both the national and our regional indices indicate the manufacturing sector is advancing at a very healthy pace and that this expansion will spill over into the broader national and regional economies in the next three to six months," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers said any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

The improving conditions were reflected in the employment index, which rose to 53.6 last month from 52.9 in October.

The regional manufacturing sector has added about 25,000 jobs, or 1.8 percent expansion, Goss said. That growth rate significantly exceeds the 1.3 percent sector growth for the nation, he said.

Economic optimism, as captured by the November business-confidence index, jumped to 71.9 in November from 63.8 in October.

Goss credited healthy profit growth, low interest rates and the potential congressional passage of a tax-cut package.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses
BusinessOct. 7
Gasoline prices plummet following hurricane
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbuster jobs report
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbuster jobs report
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy