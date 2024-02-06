All sections
BusinessDecember 27, 2023

Business application for Cape Girardeau ice cream shop received

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received an application to open a new ice cream parlor downtown. On Dec. 21, Dawn and Michael Kirby applied to open Victoria's Creamery at 137 Main St. The two Cape Girardeans also own Simply Swirled in Cape Girardeau and Ty's Summer Sno locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
An application for a new business license could bring a new ice cream shop to downtown Cape Girardeau.
Christopher Borro

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received an application to open a new ice cream parlor downtown.

On Dec. 21, Dawn and Michael Kirby applied to open Victoria's Creamery at 137 Main St. The two Cape Girardeans also own Simply Swirled in Cape Girardeau and Ty's Summer Sno locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The location currently houses the Sugar Chic Creamery ice cream shop.

