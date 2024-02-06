Business application for Cape Girardeau ice cream shop received

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received an application to open a new ice cream parlor downtown.
On Dec. 21, Dawn and Michael Kirby applied to open Victoria's Creamery at 137 Main St. The two Cape Girardeans also own Simply Swirled in Cape Girardeau and Ty's Summer Sno locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
The location currently houses the Sugar Chic Creamery ice cream shop.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.