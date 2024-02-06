All sections
BusinessJanuary 6, 2025

Business After Hours events highlight chamber gatherings

Local chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau and Perryville are hosting a series of events, including a Women's Network luncheon, First Friday Coffee and Business After Hours.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A multitude of events hosted by local chambers of commerce have been planned for the coming week.

• For Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, a Women’s Network luncheon is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. The event is called “Empowering Voices: Effective Communication Strategies for Women in the Workplace”.

Southeast Missouri State University professor of management Erin Fluegge will serve as the keynote speaker, sharing strategies to help women communicate confidently. Lunch is included, though a $30 registration is required to attend.

The luncheon will take place at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

• The following day, the Cape Girardeau chamber is hosting its monthly First Friday Coffee, moved back from the actual first Friday of January because of the holidays. This event will feature an education and workforce development panel with five speakers.

It is planned for 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Hosted by Kreitler Law Firm, the event will be held at Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is hosting at its 100 N. Missouri St. office in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

