Business advising company moves to new location

Murphy Business of Cape Girardeau and Midwest Strategies, formerly known as Hendrickson Business Advisors, have moved to 1200 N. Cape Rock Drive, Suite 2.
The businesses, owned by Jennifer S. Smith, previously shared space with SEMO CPA Company, 715 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled in the near future in observance of the new location.
