Busch Pet Products recognized

Busch Pet Products of Cape Girardeau is one of 16 businesses named "America's Coolest" by PETS+ Magazine, in the publication's sixth annual contest.

"It's so awesome to be recognized," said Stacy Busch-Heisserer, who operates the store at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road with her husband, Chris, where the business has been located since 2021.

It is the third venue for Busch Pet Products, which originally opened in June 2010.