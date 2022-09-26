All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

Busch Pet Products recognized

Busch Pet Products of Cape Girardeau is one of 16 businesses named "America's Coolest" by PETS+ Magazine, in the publication's sixth annual contest. "It's so awesome to be recognized," said Stacy Busch-Heisserer, who operates the store at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road with her husband, Chris, where the business has been located since 2021...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Stacy Busch-Heisserer in her store, Busch Pet Products, 2031 Cape LaCroix Road in this undated photo. The pet store has been recognized as one of 16 businesses designated "America's Coolest" by PETS+ Magazine.
Stacy Busch-Heisserer in her store, Busch Pet Products, 2031 Cape LaCroix Road in this undated photo. The pet store has been recognized as one of 16 businesses designated "America's Coolest" by PETS+ Magazine.Submitted

Busch Pet Products of Cape Girardeau is one of 16 businesses named "America's Coolest" by PETS+ Magazine, in the publication's sixth annual contest.

"It's so awesome to be recognized," said Stacy Busch-Heisserer, who operates the store at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road with her husband, Chris, where the business has been located since 2021.

It is the third venue for Busch Pet Products, which originally opened in June 2010.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"When we finally got into our newest space, literally everything in my vision for a pet store was able to be realized," she told the Southeast Missourian.

The Heisserers also own Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp and Busch's Kennel, both also in Cape Girardeau.

Busch Pet Products is featured in PETS+ current September-October issue.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 9
Sponsored: Dutch Enterprises: More than 60 years of excellen...
BusinessNov. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street cruises to more records as i...
BusinessNov. 8
Sponsored: Busch Pet Products is transforming pet care with ...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy