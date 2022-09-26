Busch Pet Products recognized

Busch Pet Products of Cape Girardeau is one of 16 businesses named "America's Coolest" by PETS+ Magazine, in the publication's sixth annual contest.
"It's so awesome to be recognized," said Stacy Busch-Heisserer, who operates the store at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road with her husband, Chris, where the business has been located since 2021.
It is the third venue for Busch Pet Products, which originally opened in June 2010.
"When we finally got into our newest space, literally everything in my vision for a pet store was able to be realized," she told the Southeast Missourian.
The Heisserers also own Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp and Busch's Kennel, both also in Cape Girardeau.
Busch Pet Products is featured in PETS+ current September-October issue.
