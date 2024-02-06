Shad Burner of Cape Girardeau, who serves as the Southeast Missouri regional manager with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, was appointed last week by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to be Missouri's designee to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA).

A native of Bernie, Missouri, Burner was vice president of business development with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and vice president of market development for cargo Technologies before joining the state's economic development department. He was also previously employed by rustmedia, by Exit Realty-Thomas Meyer Associates, and by Southeast Missouri State University where he was director of alumni relations for several years.

DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage economic development along the lower Mississippi River Delta region as well as the Alabama Black Belt region. The organization's mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who live in the 252 counties and parishes within DRA's eight-state service region.

Brandon Bruner has joined MRV Banks in Cape Girardeau as a consumer and mortgage lender. He is based at the bank's branch at 1505 N. Mt. Auburn Road.

A resident of Jackson, Bruner has nearly three years of banking experience and was previously employed at Montgomery Bank. He has also spent more than 10 years working in sales and customer service positions. He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University where he earned a degree in finance.

As a consumer and mortgage lender, Bruner will assist customers in the greater Cape Girardeau area with their consumer and mortgage loan needs.

Founded in 2007, MRV Banks is among the fastest growing banks in Missouri. With more than $500 million in assets, it is ranked in the top 10% of its national peer group based on asset growth, net interest margin, efficiency and other criteria. In addition to it's Cape Girardeau locations on North and South Mt. Auburn Road, MRV Banks has locations in Ste. Genevieve and Festus, Missouri.

Southeast Missouri State University has named several chairs of their respective academic departments. The new department chairs are:

Connie Drury, Department of Nursing.

R.D. Nordgren, Department of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education.

Shonta Smith, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education.

Jason Wagganer, Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation.

Drury, a licensed registered nurse in Missouri and Illinois, has come to Southeast from Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, where she was the school's director of nursing. She replaces Gloria Green who recently retired from SEMO.