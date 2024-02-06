Building permits include retail project, Baskin-Robbins store

The City of Cape Girardeau's development services office issued several commercial building permits last week:
- Trane for the addition of two towers and a rooftop pump house at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive, at an estimated construction cost of $3 million.
- DSW Development for a $1 million project to construct a commercial and retail building to be known as Auburn Center at 3069 William St. on a lot formerly occupied by a Ruby Tuesday restaurant.
- Charles Hampton & Son Construction for the build-out of a Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream store in the West Broadway Plaza, 1704 Broadway, Suite 106, at an estimated construction cost of $105,000.
- Wesbecher Construction Co. for interior work of Suite 101 of the West Broadway Plaza, 1704 Broadway, with a construction cost of approximately $45,000.
- Capital General Contracting for a second floor renovation above Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St., with an estimated construction cost of $25,000.
