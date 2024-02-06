All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 24, 2021

Building permits include retail project, Baskin-Robbins store

The City of Cape Girardeau's development services office issued several commercial building permits last week: n Trane for the addition of two towers and a rooftop pump house at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive, at an estimated construction cost of $3 million...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The City of Cape Girardeau's development services office issued several commercial building permits last week:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Trane for the addition of two towers and a rooftop pump house at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive, at an estimated construction cost of $3 million.
  • DSW Development for a $1 million project to construct a commercial and retail building to be known as Auburn Center at 3069 William St. on a lot formerly occupied by a Ruby Tuesday restaurant.
  • Charles Hampton & Son Construction for the build-out of a Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream store in the West Broadway Plaza, 1704 Broadway, Suite 106, at an estimated construction cost of $105,000.
  • Wesbecher Construction Co. for interior work of Suite 101 of the West Broadway Plaza, 1704 Broadway, with a construction cost of approximately $45,000.
  • Capital General Contracting for a second floor renovation above Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St., with an estimated construction cost of $25,000.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girardeau
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy