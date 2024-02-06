Building permit issued for work at Hot Shots

The City of Cape Girardeau reports issuing one commercial building permit last week. The permit was issued to Thornton's Handyman Services for the opening of a wall allowing Hot Shots Sports Bar & Grill, 15 N. Main St., to expand into an adjacent building. The work is being done at an estimated cost of $2,000.
