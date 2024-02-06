Building permit issued for church renovation project

The Cape Girardeau development services office issued one commercial building permit last week.
The permit issued to S.M. Wilson & Co. is for the second phase of an interior renovation at Lighthouse Ministries Church, 710 Southern Expressway, at an estimated project cost of $394,000.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.