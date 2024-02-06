Building permit issue for work at Lynwood Baptist Church

The City of Cape Girardeau issued one commercial building permit last week. A permit was issued to contractor Lee Jeka for relocation of an existing exit door at Lynwood Baptist Church, 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive, in the church's reception area. The estimated cost of the work was listed as $500.
