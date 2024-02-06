Did you think that proximity to a pet might be an advantage to remote work? I didn’t, even though I’m used to seeing cats and dogs in the background of the many Zoom calls I’ve been on over the past five years. But it’s one of the benefits brought up in the story by B Magazine editor Amanda Flinn about how remote and hybrid work models are transforming the employee experience in Southeast Missouri. It makes sense: pets can provide a calming, happy energy to owners, which lowers the stress around work. Of course, they can also be a distraction. At my company, which includes B Magazine, we actually embraced remote work during the pandemic. Curiously, the first to come back to the office were the “creatives,” who missed the collaborative spirit. Now we require staff members who can productively work remotely to be in the office at least a portion of the week, especially around planning.
Besides giving an overview about new types of work relationships, Flinn interviewed several local residents about what they like and have learned about the experience. None of them seem eager to return to the old way of doing business, which required being in the office all the time.
Of course, the success of balancing remote work vs. in-office requirements typically revolves around the strengths and self-discipline of an individual employee. And not all employees are built the same. In her article, “Bridging the Generational Gap,” Dr. Heather McMillan not only dives into the idea of different strokes for different folks, but she explains patterns around the various generations from Baby Boomers to Gen Z, and why it’s important for managers to understand them.
Our feature this month for “Outside this Office” looks at Donna St. Sauver, a mental health counselor who has acted in and is now directing plays with River City Players, the drama and comedy group that performs regularly upstairs at Port Cape Girardeau. “Every play changes you,” she told B Magazine. “Community theater brings together people that you might not encounter otherwise.”
St. Sauver, who was born in St. Louis, lived in Sikeston and now calls Cape Girardeau home, encourages others to lean into the theater experience, even if they might be a little afraid at first.
In the B Magazine book review, Tori Mincemeyer shares the inspiration and business strategies found in Yvon Chouinard’s book: “Let My People Go Surfing: The Education of a Reluctant Businessman.” Mincemeyer is a registered dietitian, runner and yoga instructor, along with being a nutrition consultant. A regular reader of business management books, to Mincemeyer, Chouinard’s perspective represents both a “breath of fresh air and a sobering punch to the gut.” Read her review to see why.
Meanwhile, anther story by Flinn touches upon some of the great work cultures in Southeast Missourian – and what these companies and their leaders do to make their places of work special. A common theme: putting people first.
Along with these and the other stories, be sure to check out the advertising, too. Smart companies use these pages to highlight impressive successes – and how they can help you succeed. There's a lot of good stuff going on.
Finally, for those looking ahead, the April issue of B Magazine is the annual “Progress” edition. This special issue, which is mailed to business leaders and inserted into the Southeast Missourian newspaper, celebrates progress and innovation across the region, showcasing manufacturing, retail, health, education, technology and leadership advancements. To have your business included, call 573-335-6611 and explain you’re interested in learning more about B Magazine sponsored content. Last year’s edition was 100 pages, featured more than 50 local companies, and was read by more than 50,000 area residents. Don't miss having your business featured, too. And thank you for reading!
Jon K. Rust, publisher of B Magazine
