Did you think that proximity to a pet might be an advantage to remote work? I didn’t, even though I’m used to seeing cats and dogs in the background of the many Zoom calls I’ve been on over the past five years. But it’s one of the benefits brought up in the story by B Magazine editor Amanda Flinn about how remote and hybrid work models are transforming the employee experience in Southeast Missouri. It makes sense: pets can provide a calming, happy energy to owners, which lowers the stress around work. Of course, they can also be a distraction. At my company, which includes B Magazine, we actually embraced remote work during the pandemic. Curiously, the first to come back to the office were the “creatives,” who missed the collaborative spirit. Now we require staff members who can productively work remotely to be in the office at least a portion of the week, especially around planning.

Besides giving an overview about new types of work relationships, Flinn interviewed several local residents about what they like and have learned about the experience. None of them seem eager to return to the old way of doing business, which required being in the office all the time.

Of course, the success of balancing remote work vs. in-office requirements typically revolves around the strengths and self-discipline of an individual employee. And not all employees are built the same. In her article, “Bridging the Generational Gap,” Dr. Heather McMillan not only dives into the idea of different strokes for different folks, but she explains patterns around the various generations from Baby Boomers to Gen Z, and why it’s important for managers to understand them.

Our feature this month for “Outside this Office” looks at Donna St. Sauver, a mental health counselor who has acted in and is now directing plays with River City Players, the drama and comedy group that performs regularly upstairs at Port Cape Girardeau. “Every play changes you,” she told B Magazine. “Community theater brings together people that you might not encounter otherwise.”

St. Sauver, who was born in St. Louis, lived in Sikeston and now calls Cape Girardeau home, encourages others to lean into the theater experience, even if they might be a little afraid at first.