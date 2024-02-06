Bud Light displaced as top-selling beer in US

Bud Light was not the best selling beer in the U.S. in May, the first time the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand fell from the top spot in sales in 22 years.
Speculation for the drop centers on the brand's decision to market the beer using a transgender person, an action that sparked an informal boycott.
Last month, America's best-selling beer was Modelo Especial, an imported brand from Mexico.
