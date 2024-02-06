Buckner-Ragsdale building begins new life as an event center

After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau has opened.

A preview event Thursday, April 25, served both to prepare staff for future events and to showcase the location to prospective entertainers, caterers and wedding industry professionals.

“The hope is, we want anyone who is involved in event party planning to have a chance to come see it and try to figure out how they can get involved and be a part of the events here,” said developer Jeff Maurer, president and chief executive officer of the Mayson Capital Partners private investment firm.

The event center can hold several hundred people simultaneously among its three floors. Its first official event will be a wedding in early May.

“We’ve had a lot of calls over the years for our Courtyard hotel for ... destination-type weddings where people want to stay downtown and be within a short walk of a lot of the stuff going on,” Maurer said.

In addition to weddings, class and family reunions, company parties and bereavement events can be scheduled for the event center.

“Our hope is really to try to do more to keep people who stay at The Riverview hotel (at Century Casino Cape Girardeau) or our Courtyard hotel for the weekend in the downtown area,” Maurer added.

The Ballroom, one of three event spaces at The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center, was built in what was previously a department store showroom. The event center is the latest renovation of the historic downtown Cape Girardeau building. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

A look inside

The Buckner-Ragsdale was a work of near-constant construction, and Maurer said he and the other developers are pleased with the final product.

The event center’s developers always wanted to build something in conjunction with Marriott’s Courtyard Cape Girardeau Downtown hotel, which Maurer’s firm also helped develop.

"At times, we thought about doing maybe a restaurant here, but as we researched more and more the need for events ... we just felt like there was a shortage of supply,” Maurer said.

To fulfill that need, they designed three event spaces and a boardroom of varying sizes and with different décor.

The ground floor is dominated by the Ballroom, with open floors and space for live entertainment to perform. Upstairs is the Loft, with brick walls and views of the Mississippi River. Downstairs, the Cellar features stone walls and framed photographs displaying the building’s history.

“We didn’t want the place to feel the same,” Maurer said. “You could come here to four events and it would feel totally different.”