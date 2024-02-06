Buckle store moving in Cape Girardeau

Buckle, a store styling itself as a "denim destination" for "style-conscious young men and women," will be moving this summer in Cape Girardeau from West Park Mall to Siemers Drive near Target, according to Facebook sources.
The relocation was confirmed Saturday by local store personnel, who said Buckle will be in its new venue by July at the latest.
Buckle, founded in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1948, has 442 stores in 42 states.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.