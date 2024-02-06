All sections
BusinessMay 9, 2022
Buckle store moving in Cape Girardeau
Buckle, a store styling itself as a "denim destination" for "style-conscious young men and women," will be moving this summer in Cape Girardeau from West Park Mall to Siemers Drive near Target, according to Facebook sources. The relocation was confirmed Saturday by local store personnel, who said Buckle will be in its new venue by July at the latest...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Buckle's entrance inside West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. Local store personnel have confirmed the store, catering to "style-conscious young men and women," will move in mid-summer to Siemers Drive near Target.
Buckle's entrance inside West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. Local store personnel have confirmed the store, catering to "style-conscious young men and women," will move in mid-summer to Siemers Drive near Target.Facebook

Buckle, a store styling itself as a "denim destination" for "style-conscious young men and women," will be moving this summer in Cape Girardeau from West Park Mall to Siemers Drive near Target, according to Facebook sources.

The relocation was confirmed Saturday by local store personnel, who said Buckle will be in its new venue by July at the latest.

Buckle, founded in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1948, has 442 stores in 42 states.

Business
