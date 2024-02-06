Buchheit names scholarship winners

Buchheit Inc. has awarded its 2023 scholarships to university students who are either company employees or children of the Buchheit workforce.
Among the 15 winners of the $500 awards are London Popp of Jackson and eight students from Perryville, Missouri: Megan LeClere, Hailee Wengert, Moladi Chikowore, Cameron Young, Mylee Schilling, Lucas Schilling, Alex Seibel and Sierra Welch.
