Buchheit Logistics and Wreaths Across America

Buchheit Logistics, in conjunction with Buchheit Family Foundation, announced it donated the transportation of two truckloads of wreaths for last month's Wreaths Across America commemoration. It is the seventh consecutive year for Buchheit's participation.

Wreaths Across America, a not-for-profit organization, was founded in 2007 and honors the memories of deceased veterans using wreaths placed on cemetery headstones. Wreath laying ceremonies are held at cemeteries across the U.S., including Arlington National Cemetery, on Dec. 18 each year.