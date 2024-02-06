Brunch food business, Crepe Girardeau, soon to launch

Crepe Girardeau, a mobile food truck/trailer business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, is being launched in late spring by Isabelle Schott.

Schott, an emergency room nurse at Saint Francis, moved to Cape Girardeau from her native South Carolina three years ago.

"The last couple of years have been tough on everybody. COVID really showed me that I missed being creative and was a big part of me that got neglected along the way," Schott said, noting cooking is a culinary art she enjoys. "My mother is from the Philippines, and in that culture, food is love."

Crepe Girardeau will offer sweet and savory crepes with a couple of side items and perhaps a weekly special, depending on what's in season.