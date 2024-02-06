All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 18, 2022

Brunch food business, Crepe Girardeau, soon to launch

Crepe Girardeau, a mobile food truck/trailer business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, is being launched in late spring by Isabelle Schott. Schott, an emergency room nurse at Saint Francis, moved to Cape Girardeau from her native South Carolina three years ago...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Crepe Girardeau, a mobile food truck/trailer business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, is being launched in late spring by Isabelle Schott.

Schott, an emergency room nurse at Saint Francis, moved to Cape Girardeau from her native South Carolina three years ago.

"The last couple of years have been tough on everybody. COVID really showed me that I missed being creative and was a big part of me that got neglected along the way," Schott said, noting cooking is a culinary art she enjoys. "My mother is from the Philippines, and in that culture, food is love."

Crepe Girardeau will offer sweet and savory crepes with a couple of side items and perhaps a weekly special, depending on what's in season.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"A crepe is a thin pancake but much more versatile. The ingredients will be locally sourced as much as possible, and I'd like to highlight how much we have available around us in Cape in terms of produce, meats, wine, cheeses," Schott said.

Schott and her husband have purchased what she calls "a unique food trailer with an eye-catching design and an arch shape" that will arrive from California by early April.

After outfitting the trailer, the Schotts plan to start their new business by mid-May.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 19
Stock Market Today: World shares track Wall Street's selloff...
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. ...
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decisi...
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims ag...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy