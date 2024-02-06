Broussard's in Cape Girardeau under new ownership

One business license application was received by the City of Cape Girardeau's community development office.
Jason S. Coalter of Cape Girardeau assumed ownership of Broussard's Cajun Cuisine, 114 Main St., as of Dec. 27. The business was formerly owned by Felix & Boudreaux #2 LLC and Hunter and Stephanie Clark.
