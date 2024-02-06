Thursday, September 26
August 8, 2022
Broch becomes Jackson's assistant police chief
Lt. Alex Broch is the new assistant chief of police in Jackson. ...
Jeff Long
Lt. Alex Broch is the new assistant chief of police in Jackson. Broch, left, with municipal Police Chief James Humphreys in Jackson's aldermanic chambers last week at City Hall, succeeds the retired Scott Eakers in the role.
Jeff Long
