A fiber-optic network buildout to bring broadband and other services to an estimated 85 homes and small businesses in northern Bollinger County, east of Patton, has been announced by Spectrum. ...

A fiber-optic network buildout to bring broadband and other services to an estimated 85 homes and small businesses in northern Bollinger County, east of Patton, has been announced by Spectrum. Two years ago, Gov. Mike Parson said $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds would be used to increase broadband access statewide. At the formal announcement Aug. 5, left to right, are Jeff Lindsey, Charter/Spectrum; Ellen Balcer, co-chairwoman of Bollinger County Broadband Committee; Paula Bridges, co-chairwoman of Bollinger County Broadband Committee; state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City; state Rep. Chris Dinkins of Lesterville, Missouri; and Becky Wiginton, president of Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce. Submitted