BusinessMay 27, 2024

Brittney Sanford joins Mercy Southeast staff in Jackson

The new family nurse practitioner is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Brittney Sanford
Brittney Sanford

Mercy Southeast has hired a new family nurse practitioner who will serve patients at Mercy Primary Care in Jackson.

Brittney Sanford has more than 13 years of experience in the health care industry and is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

“My practice philosophy is to lead a patient-focused model. I enjoy developing longstanding relationships with my patients and their families and being able to connect with them while providing great care,” she said in a news release.

Sanford had previously served as a clinical informatics specialist with Mercy Southeast. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University and received a Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner track, at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

She is currently an assistant lecturer at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

