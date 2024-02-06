Brittney Lee feted for young banker recognition

Brittney Lee, senior vice president and CEO of First Missouri State Bank of Cape County, has been chosen as one of four finalists for the Young Bankers Leadership Award.
Lee, who has been with First Missouri for 20 years, began her banking career in 1999 at Bank of America while an undergraduate at Southeast Missouri State University.
