BusinessSeptember 19, 2022

Brittney Lee feted for young banker recognition

Brittney Lee, senior vice president and CFO of First Missouri State Bank of Cape County, has been chosen as one of four finalists for the Young Bankers Leadership Award. Lee, who has been with First Missouri for 20 years, began her banking career in 1999 at Bank of America while an undergraduate at Southeast Missouri State University...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Brittany Lee
Brittany Lee

Brittney Lee, senior vice president and CEO of First Missouri State Bank of Cape County, has been chosen as one of four finalists for the Young Bankers Leadership Award.

Lee, who has been with First Missouri for 20 years, began her banking career in 1999 at Bank of America while an undergraduate at Southeast Missouri State University.

