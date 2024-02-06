Brittany Simpher joins PC Medical in Cape

Brittany Simpher has joined PC Medical Centers, 5 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, as internal marketer and digital media specialist, joining the practice of chiropractors Gregory Pursley and Aaron Andrews.
