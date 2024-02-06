All sections
BusinessJune 13, 2022

Brian McCallister takes helm at Canedy Sign

Brian McCallister took over May 23 as general manager of Canedy Sign & Graphics, 4857 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau. A Jackson High School graduate who earned an undergraduate degree and a MBA from Southeast Missouri State University, McCallister comes to Canedy after 14 years with SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties, where he served as director of business development...

Brian McCallister took over May 23 as general manager of Canedy Sign & Graphics, 4857 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau.

A Jackson High School graduate who earned an undergraduate degree and a MBA from Southeast Missouri State University, McCallister comes to Canedy after 14 years with SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties, where he served as director of business development.

"(Canedy) is a great opportunity and I'm looking forward to being in the community more," he said.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

