Brian Koenig named to Missouri Farm Bureau board

Brian Koenig, owner of Perryville Pumpkin Farm, has been elected to a two-year term on the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) board of directors.
On Dec. 5, during the organization's 109th annual meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks, MOFB representatives chose Koenig to represent District 6, covering the southeast part of the state.
He replaces Barry Bean of Gideon, who served for eight years before reaching his term limit in December.
Koenig had previously served on the MOFB Agritourism Committee and the MOFB State Resolutions Committee.
He is also the president of the Perry County Farm Bureau. His farm focuses on row crops and agritourism.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.