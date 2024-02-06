Brian Koenig named to Missouri Farm Bureau board

Brian Koenig, owner of Perryville Pumpkin Farm, has been elected to a two-year term on the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) board of directors.

On Dec. 5, during the organization's 109th annual meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks, MOFB representatives chose Koenig to represent District 6, covering the southeast part of the state.

He replaces Barry Bean of Gideon, who served for eight years before reaching his term limit in December.