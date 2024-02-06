Brian Emmendorfer new chief of PMS Inc.

Brian Emmendorfer has become president of PMS Inc., a steel fabrication firm originally known as Perryville Machine Shop.
The business maintains its original venue in Perryville, Missouri, after having moved its main office to Jackson.
The fourth-generation family business, started in 1916, has 20 employees and specializes in industrial plant maintenance.
Emmendorfer, 39, a 2001 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate who went on to earn a degree from Central Missouri State University, succeeds his father, Dan, who ran PMS Inc. for 35 years.
In January 2016, Perryville Machine Shop won the Industry of the Year award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
