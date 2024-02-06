Brian Balsmann named project manager of local architecture firm

Brian H. Balsmann has been named project manager of Dille Pollard Architecture, with offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Balsmann, who received his undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University, has more than 20 years of experience in the architecture and construction fields.
