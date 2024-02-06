All sections
BusinessMay 6, 2024

Brent Presser promoted within MRV banks

Brent Presser will spearhead MRV Banks' lending operations and foster client relationships in his new role as chief lending officer. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Brent Presser
Brent Presser

Brent Presser has been promoted to the position of chief lending officer at MRV Banks.

In his new role, effective March 29, Presser will spearhead the bank’s lending operations and foster client relationships.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Lending Officer at MRV Banks in Cape," Presser said in a new release. “I’ve been privileged to have been in a position that has allowed me to build great relationships and contribute to the success of the bank’s Cape Girardeau market and I am eager to work alongside our talented team to build on that success in all of the markets we serve.”

Presser had previously served as the vice president commercial loan officer for MRV Banks’ Cape Girardeau market.

"We are excited to appoint Brent Presser as our new Chief Lending Officer," said Doug Watson, the bank’s president and chief executive officer. "Brent's strategic vision and commitment to customer-centric lending align perfectly with MRV Banks' mission and values. We are confident that under his leadership, our lending division will continue to thrive and exceed expectations."

In addition to its two Cape Girardeau locations, the bank operates branches in Festus, St. Charles and Ste. Genevieve.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

