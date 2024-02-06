Brent Presser promoted within MRV banks

Brent Presser has been promoted to the position of chief lending officer at MRV Banks.

In his new role, effective March 29, Presser will spearhead the bank’s lending operations and foster client relationships.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Lending Officer at MRV Banks in Cape," Presser said in a new release. “I’ve been privileged to have been in a position that has allowed me to build great relationships and contribute to the success of the bank’s Cape Girardeau market and I am eager to work alongside our talented team to build on that success in all of the markets we serve.”