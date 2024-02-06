Bratton accepts Saint Francis role

J. Nichole Bratton, CPNP-PC, has accepted a pediatric nurse practitioner role in urgent care at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff.
Bratton received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, followed by her Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis.
Bratton has more than 10 years of experience as a pediatric nurse.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.