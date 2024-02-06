Brantley, Berkbuegler have new positions with Saint Francis

Mandy Brantley

Mandy Brantley has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as manager of care coordination.

Brantley, who is a licensed clinical social worker in Missouri and Texas, as well as a certified case manager, will be responsible for administrative and clinical support function of case management, social services, and utilization review departments.

She received a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master's degree in social work at Saint Louis University. She comes to Saint Francis from Cook Children's Health Plan in Fort Worth, Texas, and has worked with several other notable health care systems, including Mercy Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. She has more than 20 years of experience working with the Medicaid population, as well as more than 12 years of management experience.

