All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJuly 26, 2021
Brantley, Berkbuegler have new positions with Saint Francis
Chad Berkbuegler has been named manager of biomedical services at Saint Francis Healthcare System. As biomedical services manager, Berkbuegler is responsible for coordinating daily activities of the health care system's biomedical services department, including inspecting and preparing surveys, coordinating projects and installations, and coordinating department meetings and presentations...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Chad Berkbuegler
Chad Berkbuegler

Chad Berkbuegler has been named manager of biomedical services at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

As biomedical services manager, Berkbuegler is responsible for coordinating daily activities of the health care system's biomedical services department, including inspecting and preparing surveys, coordinating projects and installations, and coordinating department meetings and presentations.

Before joining Saint Francis, Berkbuegler was a sales engineer with Nalco Water, an Ecolab company. He graduated summa cum laude from Colorado Technical University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, with an emphasis in marketing. He also served as an aviation electronics technician in the U.S. Navy and holds several training certifications.

n

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Mandy Brantley
Mandy Brantley

Mandy Brantley has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as manager of care coordination.

Brantley, who is a licensed clinical social worker in Missouri and Texas, as well as a certified case manager, will be responsible for administrative and clinical support function of case management, social services, and utilization review departments.

She received a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master's degree in social work at Saint Louis University. She comes to Saint Francis from Cook Children's Health Plan in Fort Worth, Texas, and has worked with several other notable health care systems, including Mercy Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. She has more than 20 years of experience working with the Medicaid population, as well as more than 12 years of management experience.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 2
Tokyo shares fall, Hong Kong's advance as tensions escalate ...
BusinessOct. 1
Wall Street retreats from records and oil prices jump after ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 30
Wall Street sets more records to close a winning September a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy