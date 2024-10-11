Brandi Frazier becomes lab manager for Saint Francis

Brandi Frazier has become lab manager of Saint Francis Laboratory-Poplar Bluff, after serving in the facility for more than 10 years, the health care system has announced.
Frazier received her education from Three Rivers College.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.