Brand management platform developer offering free beta version

Cape Girardeau-based brand asset platform management firm SHO.ai has launched a free beta version of its all-encompassing brand management platform.
"We are so excited to launch a free version of our platform," SHO.ai founder and CEO Sho Rust said in a social media post. "Currently accessing brand assets and guidelines requires users to dig through static PDFs or old email chains. We offer a digital solution saving team members time and valuable resources."
According to the social media post, launching a free version of the company's platform has been a core priority for SHO.ai. The platform allows organizations to house their brand identity, including logos, color typography, assets and more, in one place.
The beta platform can be accessed at www.myshow.ai/signup.
