Brand management platform developer offering free beta version

According to the social media post, launching a free version of the company's platform has been a core priority for SHO.ai. The platform allows organizations to house their brand identity, including logos, color typography, assets and more, in one place.

The beta platform can be accessed at www.myshow.ai/signup.

