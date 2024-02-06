All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 30, 2021

Brand management platform developer offering free beta version

Cape Girardeau-based brand asset platform management firm SHO.ai has launched a free beta version of its all-encompassing brand management platform. "We are so excited to launch a free version of our platform," SHO.ai founder and CEO Sho Rust said in a social media post. "Currently accessing brand assets and guidelines requires users to dig through static PDFs or old email chains. We offer a digital solution saving team members time and valuable resources."...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Sho Rust, co-founder of Sho.ai, moved the company to Cape Girardeau after winning Codefi's 1ST50K competition in 2018.
Sho Rust, co-founder of Sho.ai, moved the company to Cape Girardeau after winning Codefi's 1ST50K competition in 2018.Submitted

Cape Girardeau-based brand asset platform management firm SHO.ai has launched a free beta version of its all-encompassing brand management platform.

"We are so excited to launch a free version of our platform," SHO.ai founder and CEO Sho Rust said in a social media post. "Currently accessing brand assets and guidelines requires users to dig through static PDFs or old email chains. We offer a digital solution saving team members time and valuable resources."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the social media post, launching a free version of the company's platform has been a core priority for SHO.ai. The platform allows organizations to house their brand identity, including logos, color typography, assets and more, in one place.

The beta platform can be accessed at www.myshow.ai/signup.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 6
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on Election Day as e...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy