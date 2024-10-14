Bootheel casino development groundbreaking

Century Casinos, which broke ground May 26 for a new six-story, 69-room hotel at its Cape Girardeau property at 777 Main St., held a Dec. 2 groundbreaking on its new land-based $59.1 million casino and hotel development in Caruthersville in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

The newest venue will feature 650 slot machines, table games, a deli and a bar, and is expected to open in late 2024, subject to Missouri Gaming Commission final approval. A 38-room hotel is also planned.