Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau to add Le Lounge

Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, plans to open Le Lounge above its bakery and cafe May 18.
Stairs to access the lounge, which will feature a full bar, live music and homemade gelato and sorbet, were installed last week.
Keeping with the French theme, a charcuterie (appetizer) board will also be featured in the second-floor operation, according to Bon Bon's owner Stephanie Gardner.
Bon Bon's opened in December 2019.
