All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 11, 2022

Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau to add Le Lounge

Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, plans to open Le Lounge above its bakery and cafe May 18. Stairs to access the lounge, which will feature a full bar, live music and homemade gelato and sorbet, were installed last week. Keeping with the French theme, a charcuterie (appetizer) board will also be featured in the second-floor operation, according to Bon Bon's owner Stephanie Gardner...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A workman installs new stairs Thursday to the second floor above Bon Bon's Bakery & Cafe, 125 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Le Lounge by Bon Bon's will open May 18, according to owner Stephanie Gardner.
A workman installs new stairs Thursday to the second floor above Bon Bon's Bakery & Cafe, 125 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Le Lounge by Bon Bon's will open May 18, according to owner Stephanie Gardner.Jeff Long

Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, plans to open Le Lounge above its bakery and cafe May 18.

Stairs to access the lounge, which will feature a full bar, live music and homemade gelato and sorbet, were installed last week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Keeping with the French theme, a charcuterie (appetizer) board will also be featured in the second-floor operation, according to Bon Bon's owner Stephanie Gardner.

Bon Bon's opened in December 2019.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy