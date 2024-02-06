All sections
BusinessJune 13, 2022

Bombardier Books to release local lawmaker's memoir

Bombardier Books, a Tennessee publisher closely associated with Post Hill Press, will release state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder's book, "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe," Aug. 9. Thompson Rehder told the Southeast Missourian that Bombardier, which was formed in 2017, offered her a book deal in 2021...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Future lawmaker and author Holly Thompson Rehder is seen in Sikeston, Missouri, with her grandmother Birdie when the conservative state senator was 11. Thompson Rehder's book, "Cinder Girl," will be published by Bombardier Books. The photo appears in Thompson Rehder's memoir, due out Aug. 9.
Future lawmaker and author Holly Thompson Rehder is seen in Sikeston, Missouri, with her grandmother Birdie when the conservative state senator was 11. Thompson Rehder's book, "Cinder Girl," will be published by Bombardier Books. The photo appears in Thompson Rehder's memoir, due out Aug. 9.Submitted

Bombardier Books, a Tennessee publisher closely associated with Post Hill Press, will release state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder's book, "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe," Aug. 9.

Thompson Rehder told the Southeast Missourian that Bombardier, which was formed in 2017, offered her a book deal in 2021.

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz and former Trump administration official Peter Navarro are also publishing books under Bombardier's banner. Gaetz has penned the book, "Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution." Navarro is author of "Taking Back Trump's America: Why We Lost the White House and How We'll Win It Back."

