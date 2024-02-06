Bombardier Books to release local lawmaker's memoir

Bombardier Books, a Tennessee publisher closely associated with Post Hill Press, will release state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder's book, "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe," Aug. 9.
Thompson Rehder told the Southeast Missourian that Bombardier, which was formed in 2017, offered her a book deal in 2021.
Florida congressman Matt Gaetz and former Trump administration official Peter Navarro are also publishing books under Bombardier's banner. Gaetz has penned the book, "Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution." Navarro is author of "Taking Back Trump's America: Why We Lost the White House and How We'll Win It Back."
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.