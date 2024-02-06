Southern Curiosity Kitchen, a Bollinger County-based seller of in-home produced baked goods, is marketing its wares online to customers in the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area, thanks to a 2022 law passed by Missouri lawmakers.
Miranda Wilcut, proprietor, is a mother of four homeschooled children who bakes bread with a sourdough starter in addition to dinner rolls, muffins, cookies and other items in her home kitchen.
Referred to by the cover term "cottage food," internet sales of such items were prohibited in Missouri until Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1697 on June 7.
Wilcut said she will deliver items within Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties, and can also meet customers at neutral sites, if needed.
Wilcut, who previously lived six years in Jackson, began her business in March 2022 and markets her products on Instagram. She may also be contacted at southerncuriositykitchen@gmail.com.
