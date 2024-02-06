Southern Curiosity Kitchen, a Bollinger County-based seller of in-home produced baked goods, is marketing its wares online to customers in the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area, thanks to a 2022 law passed by Missouri lawmakers.

Miranda Wilcut, proprietor, is a mother of four homeschooled children who bakes bread with a sourdough starter in addition to dinner rolls, muffins, cookies and other items in her home kitchen.

Referred to by the cover term "cottage food," internet sales of such items were prohibited in Missouri until Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1697 on June 7.