Boatwright accepts leadership role on state panel

W. Dustin Boatwright, executive vice president of Cape Girardeau-headquartered Little River Drainage District, is the new vice chairman of the state Highways and Transportation Commission.
Boatwright was appointed to the six-member MHTC by Gov. Mike Parson on Oct. 1, 2020.
MHTC governs the Missouri Department of Transportation, the agency responsible for building, operating and maintaining the state highway system.
